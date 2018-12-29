‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Player Finds That Pigeons Also Got the “Boat People” Treatment

Pigeons are cute, that’s a hill I’m willing to die on. In Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4? Not so much …

One fan of the PlayStation exclusive took to Reddit to lament that some textures are just more important than others. It’s no secret that the Spider-Man game from Insomniac is visually stunning. The animation was wild, intricate, and absolutely breathtaking. Though we know the “boat people” graphical horror sighted earlier this year was a PlayStation 2 Easter egg, it looks like those ugly sons of … ahem … have some equally ugly animal companions. And huge. These pigeons are huge:

Tough luck, you little cuties – the game devs had other concerns to tackle before your delicate feathers. Like puddles, apparently.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. The web-slingin’ hero has been met with high praise from gamers and media alike with our own Matthew Hayes having given the title a perfect score. You can read his review here, with a small blurb below, to learn more:

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

As for the lower textures – every game has them, it’s nothing new. Still, it’s kind of funny at times – especially in instances like this. What are your thoughts on the state of the game and the ginormous pigeons? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!