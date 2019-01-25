‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Makes His Own PS4 Cover Using the Raimi Suit

Since the official reveal of the third and final DLC chapter for Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans of the wildly popular PlayStation 4 game have been clamoring for the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit. The films that left their mark on the fandom from 2001 – 2007 clearly had a lot of sway as the team over at Insomniac Games eventually added the suit into their game much to the excitement of many. One player in particular took his excitement to the next level when he used the suit’s inclusion to make his own PS4 cover art for the game:

Instantly fellow Spidey fans clamored to the above Reddit post to show their enthusiasm for the unique cover while many shared their interest in making their own. According to the OP, he used a free editing software called Gimp — which we use quite a lot here at ComicBook — with the below dimensions to make the cover fit expertly into the box:

Pixels: 3213 x 1902

MM: 272.03 x 161.04

It’s amazing how one suit can have such an impact on the game but this entry into film really did change the game for Spider-Man in mainstream media. As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Be sure to mosey on over right here to check out our review to see why the latest Insomniac Game is definitely worth picking up! We here can’t possibly recommend it enough and the subsequent DLC storylines made a great game even better!

Thoughts on the game in its current state? What other suits would you like to see be added next into the Spidey open-world game?