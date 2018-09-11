Daredevil Easter Egg Spotted in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 gives players a massive map of New York City to swing through, complete with various real-life neighborhoods and boroughs. Of course, when fans discovered that Hell’s Kitchen was a part of the game, everyone began searching for connections to the most popular Marvel character to come from that neighborhood, Daredevil.

Much to the surprise of no one, those Daredevil Easter eggs do exist, and the most popular of which comes with some pretty classic Peter Parker humor.

One of the aspects of the game that players have enjoyed the most is hunting down various backpacks that Peter has left webbed up around the city. Each backpack gets you a token to help with building your suits, and also unlocks a fun little piece of Peter’s past that show up in your inventory after opening the bag.

Some of these are gadgets that Peter has used before, or parts from a popular villain’s suit. Others are much more simple, like a selfie that Spider-Man took overlooking the city, or his very first rent check. It’s in these backpacks that one of the major Daredevil Easter eggs arrives.

In one of the backpacks, you’ll find a business card from Nelson & Murdock. If you’re not familiar, this is the law firm run by Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, and his partner, Foggy Nelson.

Now, there’s another layer to this Easter egg if you go one step further. Once you’ve found the backpack, you can go into your inventory and examine it. Doing so causes Peter to talk about when he got it, and he makes a not-so-subtle comment about Daredevil knowing his identity.

When you select the card, Peter notes that “that blind guy” is aware that he’s actually Spider-Man.

Additionally, the actual Nelson & Murdock office can be found in Hell’s Kitchen, though you can’t go inside.

Did you notice the Daredevil Easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man? What other clever references have you been able to uncover? Let us know in the comments!