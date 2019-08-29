Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition Seemingly Confirmed

Last week, Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition leaked via Amazon. However, at the time, many took the news with a grain of salt. But, it looks like we can all unpinch our salt, because the Game of the Year edition has seemingly been confirmed at this point. Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for PS4 has been rated in Taiwan, all but confirming the title is getting the good ol’ base game plus DLC wrapped in the “Game of the Year” label treatment. Of course, it’s not very surprising considering that the PS4 exclusives is very much Game of the Year material, despite losing out on many awards thanks to Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

For those that don’t know: Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018 via the PS4 and Insomniac Games. And not only does it boast an impressive 87 on Metacritic, but the title has sold over 13 million copies in less than a year.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

In addition to a stellar campaign, Marvel’s Spider-Man also has three DLC releases: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining, which feature the likes of Black Cat, Screwball, Hammerhead, Silver Sable, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 re-release, but you’d assume one is in the pipeline. Further, there’s still no 100 percent, fresh off the press release, word of a Game of the Year Edition, but, again, we have multiple leaks at this point. And with the game’s one-year anniversary right around the corner, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear more about this very soon.

