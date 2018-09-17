‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Players Discover Hidden ‘Justice League’ Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 has tons of incredible Easter eggs for players to discover while swinging their way through a phenomenal story. We’ve had nods to the comics, other movies, even games like Fallout but it seems one player found a slight dig (or maybe just respectful nod) to none other than the Justice League from the DC-verse.

Now that you’re looking at it, hard to miss – right? But with so much to see in the massive open world, the side slant of the wording and the quick first letter swap out actually makes it super easy to overlook.

For those that still might not get it for some reason, the image righted says “Trust Us League” which could be nothing but with all of the in-depth other nods the game has, we’d be incredibly surprised if it was just a strange coincidence.

That’s the beauty of this adventure though! Insomniac Games did an outstanding job at staying true to the fans. From references to movies, to the insanely detailed Harry Osborn connection in the comics, the attention to detail this team had when creating this wild ride is more than evident and that’s a big reason why critics and players alike can’t stop singing its praises.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”