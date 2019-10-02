Spider-Man PS4 Player Reveals 14 Incredible Alternate Suits

One of the best parts of Marvel’s Spider-Man is all of its incredible suits. Not only is there a large slab of different suits in the PS4 game, but every suit is brought to life with meticulous detail, something every player’s photo mode has captured over and over and over again. That said, you can never have too many Spidey suits, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the PlayStation 4 game will be getting anymore. However, while Insomniac Games’ artists have moved onto the sequel, one fan has been keeping the suit hype alive by creating and sharing high-quality alternate suits.

Mosheeno is an artist who has developed a bit of a following for creating some incredible alternate suits by morphing together pre-existing suits in the game. And since the game’s release, they have accumulated quite the collection.

New cover for Twitter and other social platforms👊 pic.twitter.com/G545DknzQu — mosheeno (@mosheeno1) October 1, 2019

As you can see, Mosheeno’s suits look good enough that if you saw them in the game you wouldn’t blink. Some of them are a bit crazy, but many of them look like they are long-lost pieces of Spider-Man concept art. And again, each shows just how incredible the details in every suit are.

Anyway, if you like what you see, be sure to check out Mosheeno’s social media pages, which are littered with even more great suits. These 14 are simply some of the highlights of the growing collection.

It’s suits like these that make me think the sequel should have a suit creator feature. Maybe not at launch, but it would be a cool bit of DLC that I think would mass produce a lot of amazing suits for Peter Parker to wear.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options,” reads my argument for the feature from earlier this year. “One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PS4.