‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Team Teases Sequel, Wants to Keep Players “Engaged”

Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 continues to receive praises from gamers world-wide which of course begs the question, “When is the sequel?” Sure we might be a little premature, but the game is fantastic and though Insomniac Games didn’t confirm a sequel just yet, they sure did tease the hell out of it.

Creative Director Bryan Intihar continued his Spider-Man journey with IGN while discussing the importance of player engagement. Though he stopped himself from revealing a sequel announcement just yet, we would genuinely be shocked if one didn’t happen.

He told the site, “Nothing to announce [regarding a sequel] but we obviously want to keep you engaged in our Spider-Man universe. That’s why we said right off the bat you’re going to have three drops of DLC. It’s not just activities in the city, this is a full story. You’re going to be able to get a pretty chunky, new experience.”

Though not a sequel, we do have some nifty DLC coming our way! With the Black Cat DLC confirmed, he did touch a little more on that as well. Intihar mentioned, “You’re going to see some twists and turns you might not expect with Spider-Man and Black Cat. And then that will set up the other two that will be released before the end of the year.”

We’re definitely excited to see more of the upcoming DLC. Spider-Man and Black Cat have a very long and intertwined history in the comics and though the game did play around with the comic continuity, we are excited to see how true they stay to the source material. They’ve done a fantastic job thus far staying true to the characters themselves, and the comic book easter eggs? Icing on an already delicious cake!

"Marvel's Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can't buy a ticket to see, and it's one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories," Hayes wrote.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”