‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining’ DLC Revealed In New Trailer

Ever since Marvel’s Spider-Man made its grand debut back in September, the open-world Spidey game has captured the hearts of gamers all over the world. Now the team is back with one final DLC for The City That Never Sleeps content package and it’s swinging its way to PlayStation 4 systems on December 21.

We’ve experienced the story of Black Cat, went up against Hammerhead, and now it’s time to see Silver Sable once more for the thrilling conclusion of the additional story from Insomniac Games.

According to the studio, “Silver Sable has stormed back to reclaim her stolen Sable International tech. With New York Police Chief Yuri Watanabe on administrative leave following her exploits against Hammerhead, Spider-Man will have to rely on unlikely allies to keep Marvel’s New York safe.”

Just like previous DLC released, there will be tons more for players to do. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining features new missions, new and upgraded enemy and crime types, along with upgraded Hammerhead bases and storyline quests. There will also be new trophies, challenges, and three new suits for players to unlock.”

The team also announced that they are partnering up with Sony for the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie for some freebies, “We are offering a special promotion where users who pre-order the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film from PlayStation Store will receive a voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining, a dynamic theme, and avatars as their pre-order incentive. As you may have seen at the end of our teaser trailer, we have included Peter Parker’s suit from the movie into our third DLC chapter.”

