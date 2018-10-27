This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Kendrick Lamar D.N.A Tribute Trailer Is Amazing

There’s a trillion of fan-made trailers out there, including a ton of impressive ones that could pass as the real deal. But there’s not many better than this one created by Reddit user “Dipkota” for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The tribute trailer takes the action-packed game and sets it to Kendrick Lamar’s D.N.A, and the result is a trailer that looks straight out of the marketing department of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and worthy of a Superbowl spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: D.N.A is off Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Damn, which was the artist’s fourth studio album to date. One of the more popular tracks off the album, D.N.A is technically super impressive and features many hard-hitting moments perfect to be sliced up alongside a dramatic trailer fueled by high-octane action. In other words, it’s the perfect trailer for a more intense look at Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Unfortunately, we likely won’t be seeing any more Spider-Man trailers other than for DLC releases. That said, for the next game, hopefully Sony will take cue from this, and release something featuring this track, that’s if the rights to use it aren’t outrageously pricey, which they likely are.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. And in case you missed it, it’s first piece of DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, released earlier this week, and like the main game, fans and critics have been raving about it.

For more on the PlayStation 4 exclusive, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it and all things Spider-Man by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, here’s a snippet from our official review (via Matthew Hayes):

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”