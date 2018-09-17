‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal and Stan Lee Spotted in Adorable On-Set Photo

As the co-creator of Spider-Man and a ton of other Marvel heroes, Stan Lee and his work have impacted the lives of many Marvel fans, including Yuri Lowenthal, the voice behind Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ recent-release, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

And so when Lowenthal got the chance to meet Lee during the development of the PlayStation 4 exclusive he was naturally ecstatic and overwhelmed, and later gushed about it over Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the game has finally released, I can show you this photo of one of my favorite moments working on it. @TheRealStanLee is a dear, sweet, gracious, funny man who will never understand the impact he’s had on my life. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/GjO60luG6O — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) September 13, 2018

As alluded to above, Lowenthal is far from the only person Lee has inspired or whose work has had an impact on. When it comes to the faces of Marvel, Lee is likely the first that comes to mind for many. And that comes not only as the creator of Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and many more, but because he’s been at the forefront of the exploding company for many years.

Hopping on Lowenthal’s post, many others echoed similar sentiments:

I want Stan Lee to be my grandpa — Your Friendly Neighborhood Babylon (@benballard96) September 14, 2018

I dont think he will understand the Impact he has had on a lot of peoples lives (Myself included) I’d love to meet him even just for a second to shake his hand and say Thank You! — Brandon (@Legendarygame5) September 13, 2018

I loved his cameo in the game that it nearly brought me to tears. Just knowing that Peter Parker and MJ are his favorite couple, and #Spiderman is his favorite superhero makes it even better! You’re so lucky to have met this man! Thank you @insomniacgames Excelsior! — Ronnie Rubio (@rmrubio13) September 14, 2018

You are two of the kindest men I have ever met in my whole life. Glad you got to work together. 🕸 — Casey McKinnon (@caseymckinnon) September 14, 2018

I don’t know if Stan fully grasps the impact he’s had on everyone’s life. I know I wouldn’t. He’s my Walt Disney. — ThirteenOhEight (@ThirteenOhEight) September 14, 2018

I love stan lee, and all the work he has done, his impact on comics, and my perspective on them as well, I hope he lives for another hundred years to keep bringing us joy. — Patrick Zalatoris (@PatrickZalator3) September 14, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available, exclusively, for the PlayStation 4.

In other recent and related news, if you haven’t already seen it, here’s Stan Lee’s cameo in the new game, and here is him speaking about said cameo, which I must say, is my favorite Stan Lee cameo of all-time.