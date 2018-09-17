Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal and Stan Lee Spotted in Adorable On-Set Photo

As the co-creator of Spider-Man and a ton of other Marvel heroes, Stan Lee and his work have impacted the lives of many Marvel fans, including Yuri Lowenthal, the voice behind Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ recent-release, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

And so when Lowenthal got the chance to meet Lee during the development of the PlayStation 4 exclusive he was naturally ecstatic and overwhelmed, and later gushed about it over Twitter:

As alluded to above, Lowenthal is far from the only person Lee has inspired or whose work has had an impact on. When it comes to the faces of Marvel, Lee is likely the first that comes to mind for many. And that comes not only as the creator of Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and many more, but because he’s been at the forefront of the exploding company for many years.

Hopping on Lowenthal’s post, many others echoed similar sentiments:

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available, exclusively, for the PlayStation 4.

In other recent and related news, if you haven’t already seen it, here’s Stan Lee’s cameo in the new game, and here is him speaking about said cameo, which I must say, is my favorite Stan Lee cameo of all-time.

