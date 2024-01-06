Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Modders Already Working on PC Port

Chances are good that PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games will eventually be released on the PC platform, but since the game just came out last year, it's not been released there just yet. That being the case, some modders have taken it upon themselves to go ahead and attempt to get the game running on the PC. Judging from some footage that's been shared this week, those modding attempts have gone well enough to the point that the game is indeed running in some capacity on the PC, but what the final product will look like and if it'll ever be released remain to be seen.

The X (formerly Twitter) account PC_Focus shared footage of the unofficial PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in action. The account said it's "already running better than PS5," which can't really be said for sure since we're only seeing a snippet of the game, and it's important to note that the footage shown has no textures at all and no visible UI.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Comes to PC?

Spiderman 2 PC build at 60 FPS



Spiderman 2 PC build at 60 FPS

Already running better than PS5 with no textures or UI

That said, it's still running on the PC platform one way or another even if it's far from being done. A post from the same X account shared just before the end of 2023 attributed the PC port to one user screenshotted in a Discord conversation which is the only known credit for this effort since none was shared in the most recent footage.

That previous post from PC_Focus with the Discord screenshot indicated that the modder was "not going to hand the build to anyone," so unless that changes, it's unlikely that the mod will actually be in the hands of anybody before it's done. Of course, that's assuming the mod actually gets finished and released in the first place, though that seems unlikely.

Will the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC Mod Ever Release?

Finagling with first-party properties is something that often attracts more attention than an innocuous mod since it's an effort that could actually interfere with a company's plans, and that's very likely going to be the case when it comes to this Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC mod. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales both came to the PC platform already as have several other first-party PlayStation games, so if that trend persists, there are almost certainly plans to bring this game to the PC in an official capacity.

With that in mind, it's unlikely that this mod ever gets an uninhibited release. One of the previous videos of the mod shared on YouTube has already been taken down by the uploaders, and people in the replies to the PC_Focus tweets have been tagging relevant PlayStation accounts, too, so while work on the mod may persist, there's no telling if people will ever actually be able to play it.