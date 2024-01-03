Youtooz Drops Their Spider-Man Marvel Comics Covers Collection
New Youtooz vinyl figures celebrate iconic Spider-Man covers from Marvel Comics.
Will 2024 be the year that Youtooz outshines Funko? They're certainly off to a good start with their Marvel Comics collection, which includes 5 deluxe vinyl figures inspired by iconic comic book covers. Each figure is priced at $39.99, and you can find a breakdown below. Keep in mind that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders of $79 or more.
- Amazing Fantasy #15 Spider-Man Youtooz Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Spider-Man 2099 #1 Youtooz Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Web of Spider-Man #1 Youtooz Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- The Amazing Spider-Man #50 Youtooz Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 Youtooz Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
In other Marvel merch news, Spider-man featured heavily in the LEGO drop for January 2024. Several sets and a brick-built mask are among the offerings, and you can find them in the list below,
- 76281 X-Men X-Jet ($84.99) / See at LEGO
- 76282 Rocket & Baby Groot ($59.99) / See at LEGO
- 76280 Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle (37.99) / See at LEGO
- 76278 Rocket's Warbird vs Ronan ($37.99) / See at LEGO
- 76279 Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin ($34.99) / See at LEGO
- 76277 War Machine Mech Armor ($14.99) / See at LEGO
- 76276 Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales ($14.99) / See at LEGO
- 76275 Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (9.99) / See at LEGO
- 76285 Spider-Man's Mask ($69.990 / See at LEGO