Youtooz Drops Their Spider-Man Marvel Comics Covers Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Will 2024 be the year that Youtooz outshines Funko? They're certainly off to a good start with their Marvel Comics collection, which includes 5 deluxe vinyl figures inspired by iconic comic book covers. Each figure is priced at $39.99, and you can find a breakdown below. Keep in mind that US shipping is currently free at Entertainment Earth on orders of $79 or more.

In other Marvel merch news, Spider-man featured heavily in the LEGO drop for January 2024. Several sets and a brick-built mask are among the offerings, and you can find them in the list below,