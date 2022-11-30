New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans

A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.

According to a prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, not only is the game not releasing this year, but it won't release until 2024 at the earliest. In other words it could very well be a 2025 game or later. Now, Henderson does note this prediction is a mixture of both knowledge and speculation, so take it with a grain of salt, but it adds up. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently in development and scheduled to release this year and it's likely the primary focus of Insomniac Games, though it's a studio with multiple teams. However, its other teams have largely worked on experimental titles and Ratchet & Clank. You'd assume Marvel's Wolverine would be handled by the internal team with exeperience making Marvel games.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Insomniac Games, PlayStation, or anyone involved with the pair -- have commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing from a variety of reasons, but if for some reason it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS5 news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below: