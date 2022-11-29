PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature

A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.

As of today, Sony has officially rolled out its "PlayStation Tournaments" feature to PS5 consoles. Previously seen on PS4, PlayStation Tournaments is something that Sony offers for specific games on the platform. Essentially, Tournaments lets players take part in competitions for certain games that can then lead to real prizes that can be earned. Although the feature likely isn't known about by many PlayStation fans, it's something that Sony has continued to focus on as it tries to promote esports and competitive gaming.

"Over the past three months, we've been beta testing the next generation of our on-console competitive experience: PlayStation Tournaments for PS5," explained Sony's Louis Figueroa in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "The new experience streamlines competitive play with shorter tournament times, seamless on-console sign-up, easily discoverable tournaments, all-new UI, real-time match updates, and more improvements that address common barriers to online competitive play."

From December 1st to January 31st, Sony will be hosting a "Win-A-Thon" on PS5 and PS4 consoles where playing will be able to win prizes like "cash, PS5 consoles, and new DualSense Edge wireless controllers." The Win-A-Thon is a leaderboard where you'll be able to improve your own rank by taking part in tournaments that are being offered on PlayStation platforms. For now, the three games that are compatible with PlayStation Tournaments on PS5 include NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, and Guilty Gear – Strive.

