Mass Effect 4 Fan May Have Discovered Big Detail Hidden in Trailer

A new, big, and hidden detail in the Mass Effect 4 reveal trailer may have been discovered, though it requires you to put some stretchy pants on to hop aboard its train of speculation. Tentatively called Mass Effect 4 or Mass Effect 5, depending on who you ask, the new Mass Effect game was revealed at the tail end of 2020 during The Game Awards. So far, this is the only trailer that's been revealed for the game, and thus it's been infinitely dissected by fans of the sci-fi series. Yet, it looks like a new detail may have been discovered.

Over on YouTube, channel MrHulthen -- well known in the Mass Effect community -- points out that the nebula behind the logo at the end of the trailer, and another nebula in the trailer, both seem to be vaguely in the shape of Reapers, which wouldn't be surprising considering there are Reapers, albeit dead ones, elsewhere in the trailer. That said, even if this is the intention of BioWare, does it mean anything? Well, it could. BioWare has said everything in the trailer is intentional. And we know it's brimming with references, easter eggs, and little bits of insight. That said, while it's possible it means something, we have no clue what it could mean.

Below, you can check out the nebulas for yourself, again, courtesy of MrHulthen:

