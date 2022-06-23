Mass Effect 4 Discovery May Solve Huge Mystery

A new discovery about the new Mass Effect game -- tentatively called Mass Effect 4 or Mass Effect 5, depending on who you ask -- may have solved a huge ongoing mystery. The first and only trailer for the new Mass Effect game was released in December of 2020. Since then, Mass Effect fans have been endlessly speculating over the little bit it offers. The biggest scene of the trailer reveals that Liara T'Soni, a prominent character in the original Mass Effect trilogy, is back. More than this, in the trailer fans can see Liara dust snow off a piece of an N7 helmet. Of course, this in turn seems to tease the return of Commander Shepard.

Analyzing these few seconds of footage, fans have been attempting to deduce what planet Liara is on. We can see in the trailer two dead Reapers, so it's a planet the Reapers visited or at least crash-landed on. We can also see it's an arctic and snowy planet. And as Mr Hulthen has pointed out over on YouTube, it has three moons, which is an important part of the aforementioned discovery.

In Mass Effect 2, players can visit a planet called Alchera, where the original Normandy crash-landed after being attacked by the Collectors' ship. In other words, it's a planet you may be able to find some N7 gear on. In fact, in Mass Effect 2, players can discover an N7 helmet while exploring. Naturally, this helmet is missing the exact piece Liara discovers in the trailer. Further, the planet is arctic and snowy. And lastly, it has three moons. It all adds up quite nicely. The only problem with this theory is that the N7 helmet Commander Shepard is wearing before the ship goes down does not have the NF logo on it. In other words, logically, this can't be the same helmet as the one in the trauler. This doesn't rule out the theory though, as this is such a tiny detail that there could be several explanations for it.

For now, all we have are theories and speculation, just like before, but this is one of the most compelling Mass Effect 4 theories so far, especially about the mystery planet shown in the reveal teaser. As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of this Mass Effect 4 theory?