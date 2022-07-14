BioWare Surprises Dragon Age and Mass Effect Fans With Free DLC

BioWare is giving Mass Effect and Dragon Age fans free DLC spanning the following titles: Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age Origins, and Dragon Age Origins. As you can see, what's missing is the first Mass Effect game, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Dragon Age Inquisition, aka the oldest Mass Effect game and the two newest games in each respective franchise. That said, why are bits of DLC for these games being made free? Well, it has to do with the removal of BioWare Points, or at least that's what an email from EA conveys.

More specifically, starting on October 11, 2022, the Origin store -- EA's digital PC storefront/launcher -- will no longer be accepting BioWare Points, though other currencies like Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles are not being affected.

"We're reaching out to let you know that starting October 11, 2022, BioWare Points will no longer be available as a form of currency in the Origin store," reads the email provided by Reddit. Other currencies like Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles remain unaffected. "To support you through this change, most DLC (downloadable content) that was previously only purchasable with BioWare Points are now available free of charge. This includes DLC for the following titles: Dragon Age II, Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2, [and] ii (except Multiplayer Packs)."

The email continues with more information: "For the next 90 days, you can use your BioWare Points to purchase Multiplayer Packs for Mass Effect 3. After October 11, 2022, Multiplayer Packs will only be redeemable using Credits you've earned in-game. Don't worry – you'll still have access to any content previously purchased using BioWare Points."

As you would expect, there are mixed feelings among BioWare fans with this development, though a majority seem content with the free DLC and unfazed by the end of BioWare Points.

"No bundle so you had to buy all the dlcs at $10-15 a pop," reads the most popular comment to the aforementioned Reddit post relaying the email. "The points never go on sale so it was always expensive to get the full ME story before the Legendary Edition came out. You could buy the base game of ME2 or 3 for $5, but the story dlc would have cost you about $40 a game. Not really sad to see this go."

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops, but for now, this email is all BioWare and EA have had to say about the matter and we don't suspect this will change. If it does though, we will update the story.