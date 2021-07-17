Mass Effect Commander Shepard Theory Has Fans Excited for Mass Effect 4

✖

BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect game alongside a new Dragon Age game. What this Mass Effect game will be called, what it will be about, and who it will star, remains to be seen, but as you would expect, Mass Effect fans -- some of the most hardcore fans in the industry -- have some theories. And of course, some of these theories involve Commander Shepard, the protagonist of the original Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. In other words, the protagonist of every Mass Effect game other than Mass Effect Andromeda.

At the moment of writing this, BioWare and EA haven't said whether or not Shepard is returning with the new Mass Effect game. In the teaser trailer that accompanied the game's reveal last December at The Game Awards, Liara T'Soni is shown, and the trailer seems to hint that Shepard is set to return as well, but for now, this is just speculation.

What's also speculation is the new theory making the rounds over on the game's Reddit page, which puts money on the Commander being in Cryogenic sleep at the start of the game, referencing a bit of dialogue between Garrus and the protagonist.

For now, this is just a theory, and while it's plausible, there's nothing that's been revealed so far that suggests it's accurate. That said, what it did do is create a divide in the comments between those who want to see Shepard brought back at all costs, and those who want to leave the character and their story behind. And of course, there are plenty more cynical fans who don't think 2021 BioWare has it in the tank anymore, and thus want the studio nowhere near Shepard.

