Mass Effect Official Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, during The Game Awards, BioWare and EA surprised everyone by revealing the first official teaser trailer for the brand new Mass Effect, colloquially known as Mass Effect 4, but officially just known as the next chapter in the Mass Effect universe. As for the trailer, it doesn't reveal much but it does feature one familiar face: Liara T' Soni, a prominent secondary character in the original Mass Effect trilogy. Beyond this, the trailer, which is purely a cinematic look at the game, doesn't reveal much, but it does heavily imply that Shepard, the trilogy's protagonist, is back in some capacity.

According to an official post about the game from BioWare, it's in pre-production, which means it's likely at least a couple of years away. Not only is there no word of a release date, but there's also no word of any platforms.

"Another team within BioWare has already begun pre-production on the next chapter in the Mass Effect universe," says BioWare of the game. "We’ve got a lot more in store for the Mass Effect universe and while we’ve got a long runway ahead of us before we’ll be ready to show you more, we hope the teaser set the tone for where we’re headed next. The teaser is full of hints about what we are planning, and we hope you have fun finding them all!"

Get a sneak peek at a new chapter... @BioWare is now in early production on the next #MassEffect! pic.twitter.com/dPxS6zHRmx — Mass Effect (@masseffect) December 11, 2020

