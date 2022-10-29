New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor

A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.

The tease is minimal and comes the way of Twitter. Using the social media platform and responding to a fan asking both Hale and Mark Meer (the latter the actor behind the male version of Commander Shepard) if they are doing anything special for N7 this year, Hale responded with a cryptic "stay tuned...". And that's it.

This tease is obviously very vague and non-commital, but it's enough to have fans in the replies getting excited. Of course, this suggests some announcement involving the original trilogy, however, dreamers can dream that we're actually getting a new trailer for the new game and it somehow involves Commander Shepard (cue the Don't Give Me Hope Hawkeye GIF). Again, a new trailer is unlikely considering how far away the game is and how BioWare is primarily focused on delivering and promoting the new Dragon Age, but it's not impossible.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but this is likely all fans will get -- at least from Hale -- until N7 day arrives. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think Hale is teasing? Do you want to see Commander Shepard return in the new Mass Effect game?