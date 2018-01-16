The ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ RC Nomad ND1 is a Fraction of Its Original Price Right Now

If you purchased the Mass Effect: Andromeda Collector’s Edition Remote Control Nomad ND1 when Mass Effect: Andromeda was released, it would have set you back $200. In fact, that was the going rate for it as recently as December. That’s why it’s pretty amazing that you can get it on Amazon right now for only $49. We highly suggest doing that sooner rather than later because they probably won’t last long at that price. You can see it in action in the video above.

Regardless of how you feel about Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA and so on, this is a pretty fantastic toy for the money. The 1:18 scale RC vehicle can be controlled with a smartphone app (Android and iOS), and it features six wheel drive with front and rear steering, a fully articulated suspension, LEDs, a rechargeable battery, and a built-in camera that you can use with the app to snap photos or record videos while driving. It even includes a limited edition steelbook case for games as a bonus.

