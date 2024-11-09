Mass Effect Free Surprise Features Commander Shepard

A new, free Mass Effect surprise featuring Commander Shepard dropped this N7 day. As expected, with BioWare eager to keep the attention on its new release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, N7 day, aka November 7, was quiet for Mass Effect fans. There was no new trailer for the upcoming new Mass Effect, nor even a teaser. There was something though to hold over fans of the sci-fi RPG series though.

To this end, new merch was added to the official BioWare store, complete with new, special discounts. This includes products such as the new Urdnot Wrex PVC Statue, Mass Effect bookends, and an N7 trench coat.

All of these things cost money though. Those not looking to spend their food budget this month on an N7-themed blanket hoodie will be happy to know there is something for those without money as well. More specifically, free printable Commander Shepard paper dolls.

“Relive the adventures of Commander Shepard with our exclusive N7 Day gift: a free printable download of Shepard Paper Dolls,” writes BioWare of the freebie. “Customize your Shepard with different outfits and weapons, and recreate your favorite moments from the Mass Effect trilogy. Download Jane Shepard and John Shepard now!”

It is unclear how long this offer is available for, but the lack of specifics suggest those with the links above will be able to download the freebies in perpetuity. However, this is just speculation.

As for when the next game update will come, we don’t know. In addition to showing nothing about the game, BioWare didn’t really say anything about it either. Again though, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is likely to be in the spotlight at least until the end of the year, so we probably won’t much about the next Mass Effect game until November 7, 2025. By then though, it is possible BioWare will have something meaty, something it has not had yet.

