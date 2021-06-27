Mass Effect Director Says Movie or TV Adaptation Is Basically Inevitable

✖

Will BioWare's Mass Effect franchise eventually receive a movie or television adaptation? According to a recent interview with Mass Effect Legendary Edition project director Mac Walters, it is basically inevitable that such a thing will happen. Specifically, Walters is quoted as telling Business Insider that it is "not a matter of if, but when" an adaptation ends up happening.

"It's such an expansive world, and so many people I know in the TV and film industry have reached out to ask me when we're going to do it and saying we've got to do it," Walters told the outlet. He went on to compare side missions and the general structure of video games like Mass Effect as better fitting a television show rather than a movie. "If you're going to tell a story that's as fleshed out as Mass Effect," he said, "TV is the way to do it. There's a natural way it fits well with episodic content."

Years and years ago, there was a Mass Effect movie in the works at Legendary Pictures, but nothing ever materialized of that. And while Walters did not explicitly say that anything is currently in the works to adapt Mass Effect to big or small screens, it is worth noting that The Witcher's Henry Cavill seemingly teased some sort of Mass Effect-related project earlier this year. Whether anything further than Cavill simply teasing... something or other comes to fruition remains to be seen at this point. There's also the inevitable question of just what sort of story might an adaptation include, whether that be a new story or taken from the video games.

As it stands, no movie or television adaptation of Mass Effect has been officially announced as still in the works or newly so. Mass Effect Legendary Edition itself is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions include forward compatibility -- as in, you can play them on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released remastered collection right here.

What do you think about the possibility that Mass Effect could receive an adaptation of some kind? Would you rather see a film or television adaptation? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!