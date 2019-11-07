Mass Effect: Dark Horse Direct and BioWare Announce New Cerberus Normandy SR-2 Replica

Happy N7 Day! The pseudo-holiday celebrated on November 7th every year by developer BioWare and all Mass Effect fans returns yet again, and that means a slew of potential Mass Effect-related goodies and announcements are on the docket for today — as is usual. As part of this celebration, Dark Horse Direct and BioWare have announced a new replica of the Cerberus Normandy SR-2, the ship Shepard and crew first meet in Mass Effect 2.

The new Mass Effect replica clocks in at 18-inches long, 9-inches wide, and 7-inches tall, making it a respectable size to add to any collection. The polyresin ship is crafted by Gentle Giant Studios, and it comes with a snowy terrain base, an acrylic post, and a certificate of authenticity.

The Cerberus Normandy SR-2 is currently available to pre-order from Dark Horse right here for $249.99. The replica, which has an edition size of 1,000, is expected to ship somewhere in the June to August 2020 window. A more specific release date will likely be announced at some point in the new year.

Here’s a good look at the model with someone holding it for scale, and you can check out more images in the gallery below:

Here’s how BioWare and Dark Horse Direct describe the new model in its product description:

“Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are back to celebrate N7 Day with the release of our brand-new Cerberus Normandy SR-2 replica from Mass Effect! We’ve spent the last year perfecting Commander Shepard’s personal ship, the first to survive a journey through the Omega 4 Relay to fight the Collectors. This unrivaled vessel is 18 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 7 inches tall. Crafted by Gentle Giant Studios, this extraordinary replica is a great addition to your gaming showcase.”

The most recent game in the Mass Effect franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mass Effect right here.