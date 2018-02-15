McFarlane Toys Debuts New ‘Hello Neighbor’ Line

It’s been a big day for announcements when it comes to the McFarlane Toys camp. Early today we revealed the recently announced Call of Duty line, and now we know of yet another franchise getting the figure treatment: Hello Neighbor.

According to a recent press release:

“There’s no sneaking around the newly announced partnership between McFarlane Toys and tinyBuild, the agreement was brokered by Evolution USA, the global licensing agent for Hello Neighbor, to create action figures and construction sets of the hit video game Hello Neighbor that will be available at retailers this fall.

The amazing new video game Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. But the game isn’t as simple as that. It features devilishly complex puzzles and an advanced artificial intelligence that will challenge players in ways only imaginable by tinyBuild. The new game is not only popular amongst its players, but has also become a YouTube juggernaut amassing over 1 billion views on the

McFarlane Toys will stay true to the animated style of the upstart indie game with meticulous attention to detail. The highly lauded style of Hello Neighbor is phenomenal on screen, and the translation from game to plastic will look amazing. McFarlane Toys will roll out construction sets based on the iconic scenery seen in the game, as well as four fully-posable action figures. The figures will retail for $11.99 MSRP and the construction sets will range from $8.99 to $29.99 MSRP.”

“As an artist, right away you can see how special the look of this game is,” said Todd McFarlane, Owner and CEO of McFarlane Toys. “Add that with mystery and the element of horror, and it’s no surprise how popular this game has become.”

The line itself is set to launch sometime this fall in all major retailer locations. No concrete release date has been given at this time, though that could change here shortly with the International New York Toy fair kicking off on February 17th through the 20th. McFarlane’s displays are always the coolest, so if you happen to be in the area – check it out.