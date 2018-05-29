Mega Man 11 Gets New Trailer, Release Date

Today is already filled with some great video game news, but it’s about to get even better. We finally know when we’ll be able to get our hands on the latest Mega Man adventure!

Capcom has confirmed today that Mega Man 11, which was introduced last year, will arrive on October 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. What’s more, it’ll be released in physical format along with digital for those of you that prefer the format. UPDATE: It’s available to pre-order on Amazon now with a 20% Prime discount.

The publisher also debuted a new trailer which can be seen above. In it, we get a glimpse at some of the new Robot Masters that will be making their debut, along with some of the more challenging levels you’ll come across within the game.

We’re also introduced to the new Double Gear system. With this, newgameplay techniques will debut in a Mega Man game for the first time ever.

Once activated, the Double Gear System will be able to slow down time for a few seconds. This allows you to handle tougher platforming sections that may be going a little too fast for you.

You’re also able to “double charge” your Mega Buster for an even more powerful blast. This will be quite useful against tougher enemies and bosses as you deliver even more damage to them.

The trailer then shows the debut of Fuse Man, one of the new Robot Masters in the game. He’s a Wily one (pun intended), zipping around the screen with electrical bolts and trying to destroy Mega Man with each new attack. You’ll want to put the Double Gear system to fine use.

Other Robot Masters featured in the trailer include Block Man, who can transform into a much larger threat with a simple transformation.

And Nintendo Switch owners will be getting an extra treat with the introduction of a special Mega Man 11 Amiibo Edition. Mega Man is getting another Amiibo figurine, this time based around a 30th anniversary model. You can see it below.

This package comes with the game; the Amiibo figurine; a set of Mega Man stickers; an adhesive Dr. Wily patch; and a microfiber cloth featuring the Robot Masters in the game. You can actually pre-order it at GameStop now!

It’ll be a robo-tastic time when Mega Man 11 debuts this October for consoles and PC. Who’s ready to get powered up?

