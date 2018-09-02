Mega Man 11 Reveals New Robot Master, Impact Man

We’re not too far off from the release of Mega Man 11, the welcome return of the Blue Bomber. And as we get closer to his arrival, we’re treated to a first look at a new Robot Master that he’ll be going up against — Impact Man!

This construction-style robot is ready to crush his opponent with his cool transformation abilities, as well as a charging attack that can mow down anything that stands in his way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Capcom-Unity Blog recently posted new details about this robot, as well as a first look in the trailer above. Here’s what you need to know about Impact Man:

As a heavy-duty construction robot, it makes sense that Impact Man was designed to withstand some of the toughest working conditions, and was previously tasked with constructing solid foundations for future building projects. Perhaps because of his single-minded nature, Impact Man has tunneled deep within the caves and caverns of a construction site, ensuring that only the most diligent of heroes can pierce through to his lair hiding within. With a stage design calling back to the construction-themed Robot Masters from the original Mega Man, you’ll need guts to survive this challenging stage filled with moving platforms, pitfalls, and deviously placed enemies that are all looking to bring the hammer down on the Blue Bomber.

Most of the robots around the construction site keep up with proper safety protocol, setting up electrified barriers and Missile Cones to deter gate crashers. Pickaxe-throwing robots called Pickmen are stationed as lookouts for trespassers while Metalls are littered about, wearing their everything-proof safety helmets at all times and unleashing projectiles on unsuspecting intruders. With all these robots dedicated to safety, it might just lull you into a false sense of security as you dive into the construction site. Good thing Mega Man has his own helmet! Fortunately, the caves are structurally sound, and you won’t have to worry about falling rocks… unless you take a wrong step. With pickaxes, missiles, and all kinds of projectiles flying around, you’ll need to take extreme care that Mega Man’s adventures don’t come to a premature end from falling into a pit. Fortunately, clever use of the Speed Gear can help you maneuver around projectiles or knock stray pickaxes out of the air with a well-placed shot from your Mega Buster.

Before going spelunking, it’s a good idea to grab a few items from Dr. Light’s Lab like Beat Calls and E Tanks. Each single-use Beat Call is a literal lifesaver if you fall into a deadly pit, automatically summoning Mega Man’s friendly bird ally, Beat, to swoop in and rescue the Blue Bomber from impending doom. Helpful as the little robot bird is, Beat can only fly for so long while carrying Mega Man. Be sure to find a safe place to land before Beat gets tuckered out and drops Mega Man like a… well, you know.

Despite being taken over by Impact Man, the construction site is still bustling with activity, and nothing will stop these ‘bots from getting the job done. You might have seen Pickman Digger in the very first trailer for Mega Man 11– he’s quite dedicated to his job and an accomplished driver, but never quite figured out how to operate the backhoe. Trading his pickaxe for a stick shift, this miniboss will try to bring heavy machinery down on the Blue Bomber’s head, or swing wildly in a circle to sideswipe players who aren’t keeping a close eye on the background. Careful positioning can keep you on your feet as he slams his way around the arena, shaking loose boulders as he goes, but you’ll have to time your shots just right to hit the cockpit and deal damage.

You can read more about Impact Man here.

Mega Man 11 releases on October 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.