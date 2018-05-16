Mega Man Gets Avengers Infinity War Costume

We already know what Thanos is capable of when it comes to wielding the Infinity Gauntlet in the hit movie Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. But one curious fan couldn’t help but ask — what it Mega Man got his hands on the six Infinity Stones?

He’d probably be powerful enough to destroy Dr. Wily with a snap of his fingers. That’s for damn sure. But an artist by the name of Ryan Gilleece decided to give it a try anyway. However, instead of giving Capcom’s Blue Bomber a fist loaded up with the Stones he instead adapted a full costume that utilizes them to their fullest extent.

“I thought about drawing x with an infinity buster but that’s Lame,” he stated. “I made him the whole glove.” You can see that design below, and it’s really something.

i thought about drawing x with an infinity buster but that’s Lame i made him the whole glove pic.twitter.com/bhrhZ6EcdW — Mr. Ryan’s Neighborhood (@RyanGilleece) May 15, 2018

The six Stones look to be spread out across his entire body of armor, though it looks like they fuel his Mega Buster in certain ways. So he could probably use the Reality, Soul, Time and other Infinity Stones even though they’re located throughout his armor set. (That hasn’t been confirmed in testing — it just looks like a practical solution.)

Now we’re just left with a couple of questions. First, how was Mega Man able to snag the stones from Thanos? Did he distract him? Did he use Rush to possibly fly circles around him?

Second, how did Mega Man come up with such spiffy armor? Something tells us that Dr. Light may have built it in the hopes of wiping out Dr. Wily once and for all. That’s quite the motivation.

And finally, how would Mega Man be able to use all six Infinity Stones at once? Would he have to snap his whole body to make the parts of the suit rub together? Would he just crouch down and let loose with a quick step up? (Maybe we’re looking too deeply into this.)

However he does it, Mega Man is sure to become the most powerful being in the universe with this suit. Now we want to see a crossover happen.

If you want to get your Mega Man fix in the meantime (even without the spiffy suit), this year is loaded with his releases. Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 will arrive for Nintendo Switch later this month; the Mega Man X Collection will debut this July for various consoles; and Mega Man 11 is still slated to arrive later this year.