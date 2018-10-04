‘Mega Man’ Live-Action Film Announced

As if Mega Man 11 wasn’t enough to get excited over this week, it appears that Capcom is ready to bring the Blue Bomber to a whole new level — the big-screen!

The publisher has announced that it is adapting the Mega Man property for a live-action film, rather than an animated property like he has on Cartoon Network.

And there’s already some creative folks on board, as the team has hired Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (who worked on Paranormal Activity 3 and 4, along with the Catfish documentary) to write and direct the film for 20th Century Fox. Chemin Entertainment, who worked on the Planet of the Apes series, will serve as producer alongside Masi Oka of Heroes fame.

“Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for,” the company noted in its press release.

Capcom also touted the success of the Mega Man brand, talking about its debut back in 1987 and explaining how it has attained cumulative sales of 32 million units worldwide (not counting releases like Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man 11). “In the 30 years following its launch, the series has spawned numerous spin-offs, which altogether still enjoy the support of a deeply passionate fan base, consisting of everyone from younger players to hardcore gamers alike. Further, the Mega Man brand has been utilized in a wide variety of mediums around the globe, such as in character merchandise, comic books, animated television shows and movies,” the company said.

It’s unknown who 20th Century Fox could be considering for the role of Mega Man, but it sounds like it’s going for full live-action, instead of CGI/live-action based like Sonic the Hedgehog, which is currently in production for a winter 2019 release. But hopefully we’ll hear what Joost and Schulman have in mind.

The film currently doesn’t have a release date, nor a final title as of yet, but we should know more in the months ahead.

In the meantime, if it’s Mega Man themed entertainment you’re after, Fully Charged is currently running on Cartoon Network.