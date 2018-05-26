Megaman 11 Release Date Leaked

The release date of Capcom’s Mega Man 11 appears to have been leaked after a PlayStation Store listing went up early.

Capcom’s new Mega Man game was announced late last year with a release timeframe of sometime in 2018, but according to the store listing that included a release date, it appears that it’ll be out everywhere on October 3. The image below was shared on Twitter (and retweeted by well-known info and deal-gatherer Wario64), an image of the PlayStation Store listing in Singapore that had the October date listed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The innovative new Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.” pic.twitter.com/8vt2QRjxRZ — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 26, 2018

Wario64 then shared another tweet not long after that one that included a screenshot of the game’s description from the PlayStation Store. He highlighted the Double Gear system that was referenced in the listing alongside some story details.

“Mega Man is back! The newest entry in this iconic series blends classic, challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh look,” the PlayStation Store description said. “The stunning new visual style refreshes the series’ iconic colorfulness, combining hand-drawn environments with detailed, 3D character models.

“To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now change the hero’s appearance with new levels of detail. The innovative new Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man‘s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.”

It’s a good thing that the screenshot of the listing was preserved as well since the listing has now been taken down. Wario64 confirmed as much with another tweet, and if you try and head to the store’s listing for Mega Man 11 now, you’ll be met with a message that says the page was unable to be found.

The PlayStation Store might be the one reference here that let fly the release date a bit too soon, but the game’s not limited to that platform. Back when Mega Man 11 was officially revealed, it was confirmed that it would be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There’s no word whether it’ll be available on all these platforms at the same time since Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed a release date for the game, but if the now-removed listing proves to be true, you can expect Mega Man 11 to be out on October 3.