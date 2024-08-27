Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date Reveal Teased

The release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, has been teased to be revealed relatively soon. Throughout the course of 2024, Konami has slowly been providing fans with new glimpses of its updated version of Snake Eater. Most recently, this culminated in hands-on previews of the game going live from various publications. And while questions still remain when it comes to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s launch, it seems that we won’t be left wondering for much longer.

In the preview for Metal Gear Solid Delta from the PlayStation Blog, it was said that the launch date for the upcoming game is set to be announced later in 2024. It’s not clear if this information from PlayStation was meant to be shared, as the publication soon after stuck this mention from its article. Whether or not what was said was true or was instead invoked by mistake isn’t known, but given how much weight PlayStation carries with it, there’s a good chance this could be a legitimate statement.

For now, Konami has yet to commit to a release window of any sort for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This is particularly unusual given that the publisher put up pre-orders for Metal Gear Solid Delta just a few months back. More often than not, games don’t tend to become available for pre-purchase unless they have a concrete launch date or window to go off of. As a result, it’s strange how quiet Konami has continue to be on this front.

The one thing that we do know with certainty about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, though, is that it will only be coming to current-generation platforms. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Additionally, a second volume of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is thought to be in the pipeline and should include titles like Metal Gear Solid 4 and MGS: Peacewalker. News on this remastered collection’s release has yet to be disclosed, however.

