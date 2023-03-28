Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly Releasing Next Year

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake may be coming sooner than we think. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most acclaimed franchises in gaming. Hideo Kojima innovated in so many significant ways with the original games due to its amazing stealth-action gameplay that largely helped create a whole genre which inspired a number of future classic games. The storytelling was also incredibly dense and sophisticated, resulting in some of gaming's most recognizable characters. However, after a falling out, Hideo Kojima and Konami parted ways upon the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and the publisher has only attempted one other game in the series with the much-maligned Metal Gear Survive.

However, rumors of a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 have been swirling for ages now. No one really knows what to expect from it, but a new rumor reveals when we can expect to know more. VGC's Andy Robinson reported that Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is slated to release in 2024 with plans for a reveal around E3 time this summer. In addition to that, re-releases of other Metal Gear Solid games are also planned, though it sounds less like remakes and probably more like remasters or something a little less intensive than a full-blown remake. It remains to be seen which games will be re-released, especially since Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been on any other platforms besides PS3, seemingly because of the fact it is designed so specifically for PS3's various gimmicks and features.

MGS3 remake is now a 2024 title and there's still talk of MGS re-releases of some kind. E3 window was their marketing plan, last I heard. https://t.co/Euaw3iEdrN — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) March 28, 2023

Although Konami has developed a bad reputation over the last decade, it wouldn't be shocking to see a return to Metal Gear Solid. The publisher has made an effort to revive the Silent Hill brand and has a remake of Silent Hill 2 coming later this year. Whether or not any of this actually turns out good is another story, but hopefully, these remakes can do their brands justice.

