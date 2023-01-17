Metal Gear Solid Announcement Teased for "Coming Weeks"

A new announcement tied to Konami's Metal Gear Solid franchise has been said to be arriving in "the coming weeks." For well over a year at this point, rumors and reports have continued to circle about what Konami intends to do with Metal Gear moving forward. Many of these rumors have claimed that Konami is in the process of remaking various entries from the past, much like it's currently doing with the Silent Hill series and the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2. And while it remains to be seen if these rumors result in any actual announcements from Konami, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

According to a new message from Quinton Flynn, a new reveal of some sort tied to Metal Gear Solid could be happening in the near future. For those unaware, Flynn is a voice actor that previously portrayed the character Raiden in the Metal Gear series. Flynn starred in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, and the action-focused Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. As such, his deep ties to the property suggest that if an announcement was in the pipeline at Konami, he would know about it in advance.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

Based on what we've heard in the past, if Konami is gearing up for a new announcement tied to Metal Gear, the most likely reveal could be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Although there have been many rumors about potential remakes of various installments in the Metal Gear Solid series, MGS3 is the entry that has seemed to be the most credible to come about. Obviously, time will only tell if this ends up playing out, but it's worth keeping in mind as the "coming weeks" approach.

