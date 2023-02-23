Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reveal Reportedly Coming This Summer

The long-awaited reveal of the much-reported remake of Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater should be happening in just a few short months. Since 2021, rumors and reports have been floating around suggesting that a new version of the third entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise would be coming to modern platforms. And while this conjecture hasn't led to a formal confirmation from Konami just yet, it doesn't sound like this will be holding true for much longer.

In a new episode of the VGC Podcast, host Andy Robinson outlined some of the plans that Konami has for E3 2023. Robinson said that based on what he has heard from sources currently, Konami is expected to make some big announcements for E3. And while one of these reveals will be tied to the Castlevania series, it was also said that this venue is likely where Konami will choose to finally show off its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

"There's a new Castlevania in addition to the Dead Cells DLC they announced at The Game Awards," Robinson said during the podcast. "And there's this much-discussed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I also expect them to finally show."

Although it's worth taking any report like this with a grain of salt until a formal announcement happens, it's worth noting that Robinson has a solid track record when it comes to Konami. Just last year, Robinson shared new details about Konami's Silent Hill franchise prior to a number of new entries in the series being announced by the Japanese publisher. As such, Robinson has a fair amount of credibility on this front and can confidently be trusted for the time being.

What do you think about Konami looking to release a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3? And do you think this could lead to more remakes and remasters of other Metal Gear Solid titles in the future? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.