Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Will Reuse Original Game's Voice Recordings

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake will reuse the original game's voice recordings. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is a game that is near and dear to a lot of people, but it is pretty hard to play on modern consoles. Xbox players do have access to it via the HD collection that released on Xbox 360 many years ago, but PlayStation players haven't really had an opportunity to revisit that game since the PS3 era due to the fact Sony struggled with backward compatibility options on the PS4. With that said, this upcoming remake aims to bring the game back with updated graphics and possibly more, but it remains to be seen.

The few things we do know include the fact that Konami is not changing or updating the story, Hideo Kojima is uninvolved with the remake, and the door is open for more remakes if fans enjoy this new remake. It was also noted that the original voice cast will return for Metal Gear Solid 3's remake, but it wasn't exactly clear what this might mean. Would it be an all-new recording for the remake or would it be reused recordings? Well, Konami has come out and confirmed to The Verge it is in fact just the original recordings from the original version of the game. They will not be altered in any way, so fans should expect the same performances from the original game. This has caused some to question the level of effort being put into this remake, with some fans suggesting this is more of a glorified remaster than a from the ground up remake.

As of right now, we have no idea what the quality of this remake will be. It's rumored this remake will release in 2024, so hopefully, we won't have to wait long to see more about it. Either way, at the very least, fans can rest easy knowing David Hayter will still be the voice of Big Boss in this game.

