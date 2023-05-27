Konami Explains Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake's Strange Triangle in the Name

Konami has explained what the triangle in the title for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater means. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming and arguably one of the most important. Each entry was progressively more ambitious and led to a lot of other franchises taking heavy inspiration from it. Unfortunately, after Hideo Kojima parted ways with Konami in 2015, the series came to a screeching halt save for a failed zombie spin-off. Konami appears to be interested in bringing the franchise back, though, as it is remaking the third game in the series which is canonically the first game in the timeline.

With all of that said, the remake is already making some changes that are confusing fans. We know next to nothing about this remake as of right now, but it has removed the "3" from the title of the game and replaced it with a triangle. Many were confused as to what this meant and Konami has explained the triangle is the "delta" symbol which means "'change' or 'difference' without changing structure". Presumably, this means Konami is aiming for this remake to be very faithful while still spicing things up, possibly similar to how Capcom has approached the Resident Evil remakes. With that said, Konami has confirmed the original voice cast will return for this game and the story will largely remain the same. It's unclear when we'll learn more about this game, but rumors suggest the game could release next year.

The Delta symbol (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project.



Delta means "change" or "difference" without changing structure.#MetalGearSolid#MGSDelta pic.twitter.com/LRWrNzg3he — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) May 25, 2023

Either way, it's really vague what kind of remake this will be. Some remakes really don't change much besides just making the game prettier and refining the controls, retaining the exact voice recordings and other key materials from the original games. Some build the whole thing from the ground up for a new experience that still feels familiar to hardcore fans. Konami is also planning to re-release the original games on PS5 later this year.

