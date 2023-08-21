Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Announced for PS4

Video game publisher Konami has announced that its upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will now be releasing for PlayStation 4. When this bundle of many classic Metal Gear Solid titles was announced earlier in 2023, it was initially unveiled solely for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam). Fortunately, for those that haven't made the jump to Sony's current-gen PlayStation console just yet, a PS4 version is now known to be in the pipeline.

Shared in a post on Konami's official X (or Twitter) account today, the company said that a PS4 version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is now happening as a result of requests that have come about from fans. Konami noted that this edition of the Master Collection won't be available physically, however, and will instead only arrive in a digital capacity. Furthermore, this version of the game doesn't yet seem to have a specified launch date as Konami has said that it will provide more information at a later time.

"In response to the many requests we have received from fans worldwide, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will also be available for the PlayStation 4 (download version)!" Konami said in its post. "For details, please wait for further announcements in the future."

In response to the many requests we have received from fans worldwide, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 will also be available for the PlayStation®4 (download ver.)!



For details, please wait for further announcements in the future.#MetalGearSolid #MGSVol1 pic.twitter.com/kRLQgfVINT — Konami (@Konami) August 21, 2023

As a whole, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is set to arrive in a little over two months on October 24, 2023. In total, this package will contain Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater along with a variety of other bonus features. A "Vol. 2" collection has yet to be announced by Konami just yet, but it seems likely that this bundle will be unveiled at some point after the release of this first remaster.

Are you planning to pick up the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for yourself when it launches this fall? And if so, which game in the bundle are you looking forward to the most? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.