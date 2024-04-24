Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Price Slashed by 50% for Limited Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Konami's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which notably contains the original Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, is now 50% off for a limited time. Upon its launch last year, many criticized this first volume of the Master Collection as it didn't contain many improvements that took advantage of modern hardware. Fortunately, Konami has promised that more upgrades to this bundle are coming in the future, which means that now might be the perfect time to snag the game before these updates drop.

Over on Amazon and Walmart, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is currently on sale for only $29.99. This deal extends to all versions of the game across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The only platform that is left out here is PC, but given that physical PC games are essentially never released nowadays, it's understandable why this version of the game hasn't been included with the sale.

As mentioned, it's not known how long this sale for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 might last. Most other retailers outside of Amazon and Walmart are still selling the game at its standard $60 price point. With this in mind, it seems clear that this $30 value isn't going to be the new norm for Master Collection Vol. 1 and its cost could spike at any moment. As a result, if you've been wanting to grab this collection of Metal Gear Solid games for yourself, you're better off acting sooner rather than later.

Moving forward, Konami has made clear that it isn't done updating Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 just yet. These future upgrades haven't been well-detailed just yet, but those at Konami have acknowledged that the graphical fidelity of the MGS games included here have left a lot to be desired. A patch that will implement 4K visuals to titles like MGS 2 and MGS 3 is somewhere on the horizon, although the specifics of its release haven't yet been provided.