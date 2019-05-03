Metal Gear Solid Singer Confirms She Isn’t Working On A New Game

After Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain arrived, the future of the series was in question, especially when you consider Hideo Kojima‘s departure from Konami. However, Kojima’s absence did not stop Konami from moving forward with the beloved franchise, but when Metal Gear Solid: Survive dropped, it flopped, leading many fans to believe that it was done. Of course, that remained the belief until a recent tease from singer and actress Donna Burke hit the Internet, calling into question if another game was on the way. According to Burke, there isn’t another title inbound.

Speaking with the guys over at the Metal Gear Mondays podcast, Burke confirmed that what she teased on Twitter recently was not another Metal Gear game. When she was asked about said tweet, she noted that she did not want to spoil anything. “I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from Jordan Vogt-Roberts,” she said. “I’ve been inspired by his recent shenanigans and activities.”

As some of you may know, Vogt-Roberts is currently directing a film based on the Metal Gear Solid series. However, he is also know for creating some things that are just for fun and intended for the fans. That’s about all Burke would allude to, which is definitely more than enough to keep fans wondering what she might be up to.

She did note that “it’s not another game,” so we can go ahead and cross that off of the list. Whatever the project may be, just like she included with the caption of the tweet, it’s going to be for the fans. It’s certainly exciting to think of what may come, but we know for sure that it isn’t another Metal Gear Solid title. It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

You can check out the full Metal Gear Mondays podcast right here, and they begin discussing the tweet shortly after the 44:00 minute mark.

What do you think about this? Are you somewhat relieved that it isn’t another Metal Gear game since Kojima wouldn’t be involved? What do you believe Burke is teasing? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

