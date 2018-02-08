Metal Gear Survive’s Second Beta Begins Soon, Confirms Konami

For the Metal Gear game that isn’t a Metal Gear game, many players were interested to see what the upcoming title has to offer with a completely different experience that holds the same name as a beloved franchise. Konami has announced that a second beta for Metal Gear Survive will be available soon for those that may have missed the first wave of testing. Even better, it will be available for all platforms.

The second beta period will kick off on February 16th and will be active for a short time until February 18th. The cut off makes sense given that the full game is set to launch two days later on the 20th.

The testing phase will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – which makes this the first time PC players will be able to check out the game before it launches.

Co-op missions will be available and certain maps will be available for players to explore. For those that choose to participate, select bonus items will be available for those that were a part of the the pre-launch game time. One of those bonus items includes a FOXHOUND nameplate and a few other accessories from the Metal Gear series.

Metal Gear Survive will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 20th. For more about the game:

“Metal Gear Survive builds upon Metal Gear Solid’s enduring stealth action gameplay while introducing the new elements of exploration and survival to create a bold new experience.

Metal Gear Survive is a spin off from the main Metal Gear V: The Phantom Pain story that takes place in a strange alternative universe.

Create your own character and learn to survive. Scavenge resources, craft weapons, build a base camp and explore the unknown while developing the survival skills necessary in this hostile environment.

In CO-OP mode, assemble a team of four players to infiltrate and defend areas from hordes of creatures. Place fortifications and defensive weapons strategically to give you an advantage against ever intensifying enemies. Team work and resourcefulness are key in these fast paced co-op missions.”