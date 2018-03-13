Metal Gear Survive Update Adds New Co-op Rescue Missions

A new Metal Gear Survive update has now been released that adds the previewed co-op rescue missions along with other features.

This newest co-op mission that players can now take part in is one that was teased back in February when Konami first mentioned details about something called a “Rescue Mission.” At the time, all that was known about this mission was that it would involve cooperation between players and would differ from the challenges usually found in the Salvage Missions.

The official patch notes for the update that were shared by Konami provided more information on the co-op rescue missions though with a description of what players will have to achieve in these missions, all of which will be filled with the same enemies Metal Gear Survive players have grown accustomed to. But even though the rescue missions are perhaps the part of the patch that players have been looking forward to the most, there was still more included in the latest update. A special rescue mission event was also detailed in addition to more content updates like more controller customization options and gameplay changes, all of those outlined below.

Update 1.04 for #MGSurvive is Now Available! 🚨 It brings brand new CO-OP Rescue Missions, controller customisation features and more! For full details, visit:https://t.co/hWIV5axzU8 pic.twitter.com/0P3lEXnRWu — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) March 13, 2018

NEW CO-OP Rescue Missions.

The objective of Rescue Missions is to evacuate Charon Corps survivors who have gone missing after failing a Salvage Mission. Make use of the terrain as well as your Interceptor and Defense units to secure a safe escape route, while thwarting hoards of enemies.

Rescue Mission Event:

“The Captive Ferrymen.” Play the event to earn standard CO-OP rewards (e.g., Kuban energy, resources, recipes), as well as Battle Points (BP) which will unlock other rewards as you accumulate more BP.

Other content updates:

Added controller customization features

Speeding up the digging of the Wormhole Digger will be reflected on personal score

Added new plan to Base Camp Dig

Added enhancement items for weapons and gears (Legendary)

Bug fixes and game balance changes

Update 1.04 is now live for Metal Gear Survive players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

