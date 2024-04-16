Metaphor: ReFantazio Getting New Showcase Event Next Week

Atlus is ready to share more information on Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is the studio's new IP slated to release later this year. Originally announced all the way back in 2016 as Project Re:Fantasy, Atlus didn't choose to fully lift the veil on its mysterious, fantasy-themed RPG until this past summer. Now, with the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio growing closer, Atlus is finally ready to show off more of what the game will entail.

Announced on social media today, Atlus shared that it will be holding an "Atlus Exclusive Showcase" next week on Monday, April 22, at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. This event is set to entirely center around Metaphor: ReFantazio and will provide "the latest updates on development." Beyond this brief description, Atlus hasn't said much else about what the broadcast will have in store, but it's safe to assume that new gameplay footage of Metaphor will be on full display.

Likely the biggest question that Atlus can answer in association with Metaphor: ReFantazio during this live stream is tied to the RPG's release date. Currently, Atlus hasn't given a specific launch date for the title other than broadly stating that it will come about in the back half of 2024. Given that this window is quickly approaching, there's a good chance that Atlus could choose to finally announce the release date for Metaphor: ReFantazio next week. Regardless of when it does release, though, it's known that Metaphor is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Ahead of the arrival of Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus has some other heavy hitters lined up for 2024. Not only did the Japanese developer and publisher just release Persona 3 Reload at the start of this year, it will also be letting loose an expanded version of Shin Megami Tensei V in the summer. Dubbed Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, this updated iteration of the game will feature a brand new story that wasn't seen in the original release on Nintendo Switch. Additionally, SMT V will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for the first time with the release of Vengeance on June 14.