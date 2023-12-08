Persona Developer Reveals Second Trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio

The Game Awards 2023 was full of major announcements from studios all over the world, but one of the first big trailers featured the next game from the creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5. Metaphor: ReFantazio was first revealed during the summer, finally making good on the promise that started all the way back in 2016. Then, Atlus created Studio Zero, which was said to be working on a new fantasy-themed RPG. Metaphor: ReFantazio is that game, and the latest trailer gave fans a better idea of what to expect when it ships.

The new trailer includes some gameplay that looks like it'll fit right in with the Persona series. Obviously, this is its own thing, but you can easily see the influence in the combat. Just like that series, it's menu-based action that puts a focus on using your squad's abilities to fight off enemies. There's also a prompt at the bottom left of the screen that says "Retry, Turn back the clock." It's possible that the game could focus on playing with time, though this could also be an accessibility option.

Of course, the trailer also gave players some insight into where Metaphor: ReFantazio takes place and some of the characters we'll meet. It looks like the world will be heavily desert-based, though it could take you to more places, depending on where Atlus wants to take things. It's also, unlike Persona, taking a fantasy spin on the usual formula. Persona has had a talking bear and a fighting dog, but this is taking things to a new level with elf-like characters and a fighting mouse. There's also a walking boat, which seems like it'd be a fun way to get around.

It's worth noting that the trailer also name-drops several of its designers to show its past works. As mentioned above, Persona devs feature heavily, but there are also developers with credits on games like Nier: Automata and shows like Neon Genesis Evangelion. Fortunately, players don't have to wait too much longer to play the game themselves.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Release Date

The tail-end of the trailer reveals that Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming out sometime during Fall 2024. Unfortunately, we didn't get a more concrete date than that, but next year is going to be very busy for Atlus. The current rumor is that the team has two different Persona games due for next year. One of those will be Persona 3 Reload, but the other one is up in the air.

Many think that the game is going to be Persona 6, but conflicting reports say that game isn't due out until 2026. With that in mind, it seems more likely that the second Persona game is going to be Persona 5: The Phantom X, a mobile spin-off that's already been released in other territories earlier this year. There's also something called "Project Asa," which is said to include "co-op elements." However, that project hasn't been confirmed by Atlus, making it a bit less likely.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms during fall 2024.