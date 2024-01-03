Metaphor: ReFantazio Reveals New Concept Art Ahead of 2024 Release

Atlus has given eager fans a new glimpse of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is the studio's upcoming RPG. At this point in time, Atlus is nearing the launch of Persona 3 Reload, which is set to arrive in roughly one month. Further on the horizon in 2024, though, is Metaphor, which stands as a new franchise for the longtime Japanese developer. While many questions remain about Metaphor: ReFantazio and what it will entail, Atlus has shown off a new look at the game to begin 2024.

Highlighted on social media today, Atlus revealed three new pieces of art from Metaphor: ReFantazio. All of this art is merely concept art, which means that it doesn't feature actual in-game looks at Metaphor. The images that were shared were also of three locales that will appear in the title and include the Northern Border Fort, the King's Rock Face, and the Royal Capital Grand Trad. Previously, these locations have appeared in past trailers for Metaphor: ReFantazio that Atlus showed off throughout 2023.

It’s a story about a world very different from ours... 📖



Introducing the concept art for the Northern Border Fort, the King’s Rock Face, and the Royal Capital Grand Trad in Metaphor: ReFantazio!



The race for the throne begins in Fall 2024! pic.twitter.com/MeBMqzYrFy — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 3, 2024

As mentioned, there's still a lot of Metaphor: ReFantazio that Atlus is keeping under wraps. Despite originally being announced as Project Re: Fantasy many years ago, only two trailers for Metaphor have been shown so far. Many of the gameplay systems, mechanics, and other features of the title have yet to be discussed in depth, although what has been revealed seems to have a fair bit in common with the Persona series.

For now, all that's known with certainty is that Metaphor: ReFantazio is on track to release at some point in Fall of 2024. When it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Switch version isn't happening for the time being, but that could change whenever Nintendo chooses to announce its next console.

How do you feel about Metaphor: ReFantazio based on what has been seen so far? And is this your most anticipated Atlus game of 2024 or are you more looking forward to Persona 3 Reload?