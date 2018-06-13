Here’s Why The Core Pokemon RPG and Metroid Prime 4 Aren’t At E3

In the build-up to Nintendo‘s E3 2018 presentation, Metroid Prime 4 and 2019’s core Pokemon RPG were atop many most anticipated lists. Fast-forward to yesterday, and neither game made an appearance, and neither is anywhere at the show.

Fans reactions ranged from confused, to disappointed, to angry, to downright heartbroken. Beyond Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, both are the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo releases. So why weren’t they there? Well, Nintendo has shared its reason.

Speaking to IGN, Nintendo’s Bill Trinen explained that for this year’s presentation the company wanted to focus on a shorter window, honing in on games coming in the near future, which is also why the upcoming Yoshi game was nowhere to be found either.

“There was other stuff that we probably could have included in E3, but it is probably a bit further out, and so we decided to really kind of keep the focus a little bit more on between now and early 2019, which I think you saw some hints of there with a couple of games,” said Trinen.

Trinen also put to bed fan’s concerns that development for the projects have gone astray, noting it will show the titles simply when they are ready to be showed, no sooner.

“We want to show stuff when we think it’s ready to show. Obviously it’s not like we’ve stopped working on any of the things we talked about last year, that stuff’s all being worked on,” said Trinen. “We’ll just show stuff when we’re ready to show it and really, right now, the focus is on two big games in the form of Smash and Pokemon [Let’s Go Eevee and Let’s Go Pikachu].”

Alas, it might be awhile before hear about either Metroid Prime 4 or the next core Pokemon adeventure. In fact, we might not hear about either until E3 2019 next June, or possibly during a Nintendo Direct later this year or next.

Metroid Prime 4 is currently without a release date, while the next core Pokemon game is expected to hit next year.

Let us know in the comments below whether you’re looking forward to either title, and when you expect we will hear more.