Metro Exodus Expansion Pass Roadmap Revealed

Metro Exodus launched just a few months ago and players seem to have been enjoying the game, despite the Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC, That said, Deep Silver is only getting started as there is plenty of content that is on the way for everyone to enjoy. While the devs haven’t exactly been open about what’s on the horizon for the game, they finally decided the time has come. Thanks to a recent post on the Metro website, we now have a nifty roadmap that details what sort of expansions players can expect, the first of which will arrive this summer.

“There will be two major pieces of story-driven DLC for the game, following brand new stories from the world of Metro,” reads the post. “Instead of Artyom, players will have the chance to see through the eyes of a brand new character and of one of the Spartan Rangers, the Aurora’s only American, Sam.” It’s worth noting that anything after this point contains spoilers for those who haven’t completed the main campaign in Metro Exodus yet.

The first expansion will arrive this summer and it is called The Two Colonels, which will follow Colonel Khlebnikov. “But all is not well with the people here: the slime is further consuming the tunnels, mutant attacks appear to be on the rise and the precious ‘green stuff’ that protects the people from radiation poisoning is running low,” reads the description. “In order to secure the survival of any of the people, those in charge may need to take drastic measures…

“Following the journey and experiences of Khlebnikov during the last days of life in Novosibirsk, which Colonel Miller retraces a year later, players can expect the classic story-driven gameplay of the Metro series in this new linear chapter, complete with a brand new weapon, the deadly flame-thrower, claustrophobic environments, and the all-too-familiar hair-raising tension.”

The second expansion will be Sam’s Story and is set to arrive in early 2020. According to the description, it’s a “brand new sandbox survival level based on Vladivostok. Sam, a US marine at the Moscow embassy before the bombs were dropped, has long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and maybe finding his family alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

“Sam makes his way away from the Aurora in search of a way back to the USA, arriving at the remains of Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. To complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.”

