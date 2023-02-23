Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Metroid Prime Freebies

Metroid Prime has been getting a lot of positive attention over the last two weeks, thanks to the remaster that recently released on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be happy to know that Metroid Prime Remastered will be getting some freebies to celebrate in the form of new icons based on the game. While the profile icons have not been officially revealed by Nintendo of America, images have apparently been sent out to fans that purchased the game in Japan. They will be made available from March 3rd through the 17th, and will feature different images of Samus, a Metroid, Meta Ridley, and more.

Images of the icons were shared by Twitter user @RevolutionRidly, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Apparently Nintendo have sent an email to fans who had bought Metroid Prime Remastered in Japan. From 3rd March to 17th March, Metroid Prime Remastered is getting icons for Nintendo Switch Online. Meta Ridley is one of those icons. pic.twitter.com/tErDpYQn6u — Ridley Revolution (@RevolutionRidly) February 22, 2023

Rumors about Metroid Prime Remastered had been circulating online for years prior to the game's stealth release on Switch. Some fans had been hoping to see a remastered version of Metroid Prime Trilogy, but the second and third games in the series remain unavailable on Switch. If Metroid Prime Remastered performs well, it's entirely possible that the other two games could be released on the platform at some point in the future. Metroid Prime 4 was also announced for Nintendo Switch several years ago, but nothing new has been announced in quite some time. In 2019, all internal work on the game was scrapped, as Retro Studios fully took over development. For now, Metroid Prime Remastered is helping to tide fans over!

The Metroid franchise has never been a great seller for Nintendo, despite seeing strong critical acclaim. However, the popularity of the Nintendo Switch hardware has resulted in the series reaching a bigger audience than ever before. It's too early to know how well Metroid Prime Remastered is selling, but 2021's Metroid Dread quickly became the best-selling game in the history of the franchise. Hopefully this all bodes well for more Metroid games arriving on the system in the future!

