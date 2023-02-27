Metroid Prime Remastered Scalpers Charging Double or More for Physical Copies

Earlier this month, Metroid Prime Remastered got a digital stealth release on Nintendo Switch, much to the delight of GameCube fans. However, those that prefer physical copies may have opted to wait, as the physical release dropped at retailers just a few days ago. Unfortunately, it seems the release was a limited one, and resellers have been grabbing up copies to sell on sites like eBay. As of this writing, there are a number of auctions that are well over the game's $39.99 asking price, as well as some Buy it Now options asking for figures like $100, or even $120.

Metroid Prime is often considered one of the best video games ever made, and fans have been hoping to see it released on Nintendo Switch for years now. The franchise has never been one of Nintendo's best-sellers, but has seen increased interest following the release of Metroid Dread. If fans can't manage to get a physical copy of the game at a decent price, they can always download it from the eShop. However, it's not fair that resellers have put fans in a situation where they have to choose.

Unfortunately, this sort of thing has become increasingly common with any video game item released in limited quantities. Pre-orders for the collector's edition for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom promptly sold out from most retailers, and the $129.99 set is now commanding over $200. That's a really steep asking price for most, but some diehard Zelda fans are clearly willing to pay it just to make sure they get one.

If demand is strong enough, it's possible that Nintendo could restock more copies of Metroid Prime Remastered. The company has never been one to leave money on the table, and if it think there's demand, it will likely meet it. For now, fans will just have to let the company know how they feel on social media!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]