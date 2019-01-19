This ‘Metroid’ Samus Cosplay Is Adorably Badass

If somebody can manage being both adorable and badass at the same time it’s ‘Phazon Pixie’ with this incredible Samus cosplay from the Metroid franchise. From the build of the armor, to her sweet smile, it’s kind of perfect and I genuinely was excited to see more!
Whoa, 2018 is almost over! This was a wild year–with new adventures, new friends, and my first con guest appearance! What are YOU doing to ring in the new year? . . Pic: @wolfbrezzy_ @badwolfcosplay_ . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #armorcosplay #evafoam #samus #samuscosplay #samusaran #samusarancosplay #metroid #metroidcosplay #variasuitcosplay #nintendocosplay #smashbros #smashbrosultimate #variasuit #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay #cosplayersofig #newyearseve
The cosplayer in question goes by Phazon Pixie Cosplay and her portfolio is pretty awesome! She also has quite the impressive photo set for her particularly awesome Samus suit:
Samus says GO VOTE. Awesome pic from #Youmacon2018 by @chrisdangerpants 😃 . . . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #armorcosplay #evafoam #samus #samusaran #samusarancosplay #variasuit #metroid #nintendo #metroidcosplay #variasuitcosplay #samuscosplay #youmacon #nintendocosplay #smashbros #smashbrosultimate #metroidcosplay #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay
#SmashBrosUltimate drops today! 😮 I don’t have it yet (holding out for Metroid Prime 4 before I get a Switch!), but break some skulls for me, guys! Also. Joker from Persona 5 is in?! I guess that cements my #Persona group cosplay plans for next year (I’d be Queen/Makoto!) 😉 . Photo | @wolfbrezzy_ . . . #samus #samuscosplay #samusaran #samusarancosplay #smashbrosjoker #jokerpersona5 #supersmashbros #supersmashbrosultimate #smashbroscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #nintendo #nintendocosplay #metroid #metroidcosplay #metroidprime4 #nintendoswitch #samussmashbros #ridleysmashbros #smokegrenade #cosplayphotography #youmacon #youmacon2018 #ridley #thegameawards
Been sitting on this (non-cosplay) news for a bit, but my sci-fi cyberpunk novel has been picked up by a literary agency! 🎉📚 My next few months will be revising and prepping for submission to publishers, but I’ll definitely make room for new cosplay! If you love trash-talking, revolver-slinging space cowgirls and neon-drenched cyberpunk tech, I’ll link my author page soon! . . Photo: @badwolfcosplay_ . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #samus #samusaran #samuscosplay #samusarancosplay #metroid #metroidcosplay #nintendocosplay #supersmashbroscosplay #smashbrosultimate #armorcosplay #evafoam #foamsmith #youmacon #youmacon2018 #variasuit #variasuitcosplay #cosplayphotography
“The alert concerns bioform Samus Aran, also known as the Hunter. Subject is a female hominid, and is heavily armed and extremely dangerous….All combat units are instructed to terminate Aran on sight.” -Space Pirate Log “The Hunter,” Metroid Prime Pic: @badwolfcosplay_ @wolfbrezzy_ . . . . #cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #armorcosplay #evafoam #samus #samusaran #samuscosplay #samusarancosplay #metroid #metroidcosplay #variasuitcosplay #nintendocosplay #smashbrosultimate #supersmashbros #smashbroscosplay #foamsmith #youmacon #youmacon2018 #cosplayphotography #girlswhocosplay
You guys voted for more #Samus. I HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY. 😘 Awesome #Youmacon set by @badwolfcosplay_ !!! . . . . #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #armorcosplay #evafoam #samusaran #samusarancosplay #variasuit #variasuitcosplay #samuscosplay #youmacon2018 #girlswhocosplay #metroid #nintendo #metroidcosplay #supersmashbros #nintendocosplay #smashbrosultimate
