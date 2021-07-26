Microsoft Flight Simulator Trends as Xbox Fans Prepare for Take Off
On July 27th, Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive at its scheduled destination on Xbox Series X|S. The title landed on PC last year but, in a departure for the series, the game is coming to consoles for the first time ever. Pre-loads for Microsoft Flight Simulator are available right now, and the publisher has revealed a full list of times when the game will go live. Given the amount of praise the game received last year, a lot of Xbox fans are very excited to check out Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many took to social media to share their enthusiasm.
The wait is nearly at an end!
cannot wait for microsoft flight simulator to come out tmmr on xbox!!!— Kacey Montagu (@SecMontagu) July 26, 2021
Fans are ready to play as soon as the game goes live.
You can only like this tweet if you’ve pre-installed Microsoft Flight Simulator on your Xbox Series X|S @Xbox— cnm_playzMLBTS (@playzmlbts) July 26, 2021
Come on, Microsoft! Drop this thing early!
the fact that Microsoft flight simulator doesn't release on xbox fully until 4pm bst pisses me off. Why not midnight worldwide?— Ryan (Alan Hutton Is God) (@ryan_avfc82) July 26, 2021
Some are sad it won't be on Xbox One, as well.
i’m so mad i’ve been so excited for microsoft flight simulator, but you can only get it if u have a xbox series x or s….. 😐😐 might cry @XboxGamePassUK @Xbox— Hazza 🌑 (@harrybannany660) July 26, 2021
The excitement is palpable.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 comes out for the Xbox Series S/X tomorrow. I'm genuinely excited. pic.twitter.com/sbbl6EvmKv— Jason (@KeefFan) July 26, 2021
Hard to believe how many are looking forward to the port.
Microsoft Flight Simulator tomorrow, boiiis!— Every day is a battle (@thatonepcnoob) July 26, 2021
Some couldn't resist a console war victory lap.
I'd hate to be a PS5 fanboy this week with Microsoft Flight Simulator out tomorrow. And for those who will say they could just play on PC, we all know the proper weird fanboys don't have a PC. #MicrosoftFlightSimulator #FlightSimulator— Liam G (@liamg1878) July 26, 2021
It might even be a system seller!
Got the series s 3 days ago, installed Microsoft flight Simulator and I am so happy it comes out tomorrow. See you in the skies!— Manraj Taggar (@ManrajTaggar) July 26, 2021