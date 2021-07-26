Microsoft Flight Simulator Trends as Xbox Fans Prepare for Take Off

On July 27th, Microsoft Flight Simulator will arrive at its scheduled destination on Xbox Series X|S. The title landed on PC last year but, in a departure for the series, the game is coming to consoles for the first time ever. Pre-loads for Microsoft Flight Simulator are available right now, and the publisher has revealed a full list of times when the game will go live. Given the amount of praise the game received last year, a lot of Xbox fans are very excited to check out Microsoft Flight Simulator, and many took to social media to share their enthusiasm.

Do you plan on downloading Microsoft Flight Simulator? What areas of the globe are you most excited to fly over? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Microsoft Flight Simulator!